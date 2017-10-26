|
Was fun reading this old thread.
Why did Brett Kenny stop playing for Australia at such a relatively young age (26 ish)? Did he retire from internationals or was he just not selected?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:20 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I stopped reading after that first line, absolute b0llocks, not even close.
You put no weight into your arguement whatsoever or have you only being watching rugby for the last 20 years or so..what a noob..
He's actually completely accurate & 100% correct
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:25 am
roopy wrote:
Johns is easily the best to play the game.
The game I always remember when thinking about his versatility is a Newcastle V Cronulla game where Cronulla had four quality props - Lang, Beattie, Stevens and another I can't recall - who decided the way to beat Newcastle was to run at Johns. I should say that Newcastle had a very weak forward pack on the day due to injuries.
Anyway, Johns sat four rep standard props on their backsides time after time after time with little help from his forwards for 70 minutes, then turned on 10 minutes of attacking brillance to score a try and set up another to pinch a victory.
No other halfback was often the best defender and best attacking player on the field on the same day, as he often was, and then kicked goals at nearly 90%, just for fun.
Another moment that sticks in my mind - Newcastle V Roosters at SFS. Roosters had a very strong side and were expected to win. They led easily till about halfway through the second half when Joey came to life and snatched victory from the Jaws of defeat. The Roosters fans were devastated and stood outside the ground chanting what they thought was a massive insult to departing Knights fans, "You're a one man team". As a Knights fan I was never prouder. Their "insult" was music to my ears.
Testament can be found when if there was even a hint of injury or hint of a rumour that Johns might be out of the team, all betting across Australia was suspended, when he played Newcastle were inevitably favourites if he was actually out they'd plummet to long odds at the drop of a hat, he was so dominant
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:33 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I'd put Gasnier, Churchill, Raper, beetson, Lewis in front of Johns just off the top of my head, I'd probably have Lockyer over Johns as well. From over here Hanley was a better player, Millward, Murphy and a fair few more from these shores.
Even Jonathan Davies is a better all round player than Johns, better kicker, had greater awareness, more speed (off the mark and top end), greater elusiveness, yeah Johns is the superior passer but JD is by far the superior player. Is JD the greatest ever..no but for me his all round talents put him firmly around the top 10 of all time.
deciding whom is the greatest is impossible, some players were unbelievably talented but played in unpopular/unfashionable teams and don't get the recognition. Some are elevated because they were in amazing teams and seemed to have all the time in the world and/or were dominant.
You put your nominated best player in any poor side and if the changes are vastly noticeable then you have a bona-fide nominee..
Can i have some???
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:39 am
Interesting that Slater hasn't been mentioned and Smith only fleetingly. 2 brilliant played who when this thread is run again in 5 years will feature more prominently.
Mac out!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:34 am
wire-quin wrote:
Interesting that Slater hasn't been mentioned and Smith only fleetingly. 2 brilliant played who when this thread is run again in 5 years will feature more prominently.
Smith may well take the mantle from Johns, he's the only one who can
People are mentioning a lot of players who are pure athletes & incredibly agile
Smith & Johns were / are pure footy players, both incredible students of the game, both have brains as well as all the weapons they need / needed to play their position or turn a game on its head
Thurston is a bees prick away from these two, as a half he hasn't got the strength & defence of Johns
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:53 am
I think Thurston would get a lot more mentions now. Best player i've ever seen.
As was said in the thread, it's a subjective argument. With the WC been one day away, a special mention to the British indomitables team. Fantastic story and the last team to be unbeaten in a test series against Australia. When you see the journey they had, compared to Englands business Emirates flight, be interesting to compare the results. Some great players in that team. Gus Risman, Trevor Foster, Ernest Ward, Willie Horne.
