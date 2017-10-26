wire-quin wrote:
Interesting that Slater hasn't been mentioned and Smith only fleetingly. 2 brilliant played who when this thread is run again in 5 years will feature more prominently.
Smith may well take the mantle from Johns, he's the only one who can
People are mentioning a lot of players who are pure athletes & incredibly agile
Smith & Johns were / are pure footy players, both incredible students of the game, both have brains as well as all the weapons they need / needed to play their position or turn a game on its head
Thurston is a bees prick away from these two, as a half he hasn't got the strength & defence of Johns
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, chapylad, Durham Giant, Erik the not red, Google [Bot], leg_end, MelbourneWarrior, N12Rhinos, oooh Gravy!, roopy, shinymcshine, tigertot, TimperleySaint and 136 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,654,490
|1,471
|76,317
|4,559
|SET
|