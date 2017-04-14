WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Juniors - Latest News

Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:02 pm
Legman
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004
Posts: 380
Location: St Helens
Scored opening try on England debut & England win
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Fri Apr 14, 2017 9:49 pm
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009
Posts: 16963
Legman wrote:
Scored opening try on England debut & England win


He's England elite with the likes of Welsby, Morgan smithies (captain), Ryan Foreshaw and Tom olroyd
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Sat Apr 15, 2017 10:45 am
Northern light

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015
Posts: 36
Forshaw picked ahead of welsby for England. Quite a lot of this years u16 been overrated and struggled when it mattered
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Sat Apr 15, 2017 3:04 pm
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009
Posts: 16963
Northern light wrote:
Forshaw picked ahead of welsby for England. Quite a lot of this years u16 been overrated and struggled when it mattered


Welsby the better player for me but is a fullback.. I'd go ad far to say Welsby the best u16 I've seen..
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Wed Apr 19, 2017 8:37 am
The Eclipse
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006
Posts: 2702
St pete wrote:
Welsby the better player for me but is a fullback.. I'd go ad far to say Welsby the best u16 I've seen..

Im pretty sure he scored two tries for England last night, Welsby that is.
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Wed Apr 19, 2017 12:39 pm
braytontiger
Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005
Posts: 2099
Location: living room
A poor quality game down at cas last night,take nothing away from England but the French were nothing like the standard they should be they rarely completed a set kicked on the first tackle at least twice.

We need better competion than that for our elite players, maybe a 3 match series between east vs west giving far more players a chance to stake a place in a 2 match series against the French later in the year.

Hard to judge the England team based on that,Tom holdroyd is a beast at 16 but he needs to trim down going into the 19s and improve is leg speed. The other stand outs for me was the sub hooker and the England 4 who put in some monster hits in defence excuse my ignorance for not knowing there names has I never got a team sheet. I still feel last years 16s are a cut above anything we've seen for the last 5 years and this is been backed up with some impressive performances in the 19s comp.
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Wed Apr 19, 2017 2:03 pm
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009
Posts: 16963
braytontiger wrote:
A poor quality game down at cas last night,take nothing away from England but the French were nothing like the standard they should be they rarely completed a set kicked on the first tackle at least twice.

We need better competion than that for our elite players, maybe a 3 match series between east vs west giving far more players a chance to stake a place in a 2 match series against the French later in the year.

Hard to judge the England team based on that,Tom holdroyd is a beast at 16 but he needs to trim down going into the 19s and improve is leg speed. The other stand outs for me was the sub hooker and the England 4 who put in some monster hits in defence excuse my ignorance for not knowing there names has I never got a team sheet. I still feel last years 16s are a cut above anything we've seen for the last 5 years and this is been backed up with some impressive performances in the 19s comp.


Holdroyd is a big lad isn't he
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Wed Apr 19, 2017 2:20 pm
braytontiger
Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005
Posts: 2099
Location: living room
St pete wrote:
Holdroyd is a big lad isn't he


He certainly is 120kg by all accounts,the lad can play no doubt about that but I'm always sceptical has he's got such an advantage at this age but it won't always be the case.
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Wed Apr 19, 2017 4:25 pm
LFC Saint
Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014
Posts: 805
The number 4 was St HELENS centre Matthew Foster I think
Re: Saints Juniors - Latest News
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:11 am
Legman
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004
Posts: 380
Location: St Helens
Good luck to all of our Academy tourists en-route to Australia today
