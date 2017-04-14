A poor quality game down at cas last night,take nothing away from England but the French were nothing like the standard they should be they rarely completed a set kicked on the first tackle at least twice.
We need better competion than that for our elite players, maybe a 3 match series between east vs west giving far more players a chance to stake a place in a 2 match series against the French later in the year.
Hard to judge the England team based on that,Tom holdroyd is a beast at 16 but he needs to trim down going into the 19s and improve is leg speed. The other stand outs for me was the sub hooker and the England 4 who put in some monster hits in defence excuse my ignorance for not knowing there names has I never got a team sheet. I still feel last years 16s are a cut above anything we've seen for the last 5 years and this is been backed up with some impressive performances in the 19s comp.