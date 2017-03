The Eclipse wrote: Could be Corey Johnson who is at Leeds Rhinos

Corey is the year below but did play a few games off the bench for cas high but he didn't play at Leigh.I believe Leeds see him more of a hooker than a half back but he's another Cas high lad with good potential.has said previous mclellend and sweeting were the halves that day both scoring twice. Both have now made there senior debuts in pre season with castleford,sweeting playing full back vs Batley in which the league weekly described. his performance has eye catching.mclelland is full time with the first team and both have good futures in the game.