Rogues Gallery wrote: Very good player, but I'd rate Umyla Hanley at least as good. There's also a young halfback who has signed for Cas who looks a top prospect, I just can't bring his name to mind, but he played against St. Peters at Leigh Sports Village for Cas High in the National Final.

That would be Calum mclelland,the cas high half backs that night played St. Peter's on there own,the other half back was Jake sweeting who is more adept at full back.both scored 2 outstanding tries a piece. Both turned down offers from Lancashire clubs to stay in Castleford.both have spent time training with the first team already and mclelland made is debut vs hull in the Boxing Day friendly. I'd liken him to George Williams in the way he plays