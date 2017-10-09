WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott STAY

Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:47 pm
tvoc
The saying pre-dates the SL Era and was commonly heard after RL's then showpiece event - the Challenge Cup Final. Can't recall how accurately it tracked but losing finalists would be offered the phrase as consolation.
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:25 pm
The lose one to win one didn't apply to us in 2004, then we only had McDermott from the 98 gf, the same as cas had Shenton who played for saints in 2011. We had been in the cc final in 2003, but so had cas in 2014.

I suppose we had bai and furner with nrl grand finals. I just don't think it holds any weight, the experience of losing a grand final doesn't improve your chances of winning another one IMO.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:18 pm
tvoc
As you point out the majority of Leeds' 2004 Grand Final winners, were losers in Cardiff at the 2003 Challenge Cup Final. Not the same showpiece event but both showpiece events nonetheless, at huge neutral venues with week long media focused build ups.

Invaluable experience gained to carry forward into the next big showpiece occasion, collectively and individually. I'd be surprised if the Cardiff loss didn't particularly help Leeds' band of home grown products that played in both - namely Calderwood, Walker, Sinfield, Bailey, Diskin, Burrow and Ward (McGuire, Jones-Buchanan and Mathers (Warrington?) in and around the squad also)

Cas' team had Webster, Shenton, Holmes and Massey survivors from Wembley 2014 - with only Lynch as a possibility on Saturday - the other 12 all moved on.
