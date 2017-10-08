PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Would've been nice to nil them but at the same time after how they've performed this year it'd be a bit of a shame for them to enter the record books as the first team to not score in a GF. At least it was a former Leeds player that got it.



And also that is the first try we've conceded in the final 20 mins of ANY of our 8 GF wins and it came with about 60 secs left when the game was already well and tricky over. Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson wrote: So is mcdermott saying goodbye last night. It looked like it to me



Yea funnily enough I recon he should move on, either to another club or 'upstairs' for a bit, maybe do what Bennet did at the Broncos where he left for 5-6 years and then came back to a relatively new squad.



I just think that given our uncertainty around our spine positions for next season and the adjustment it will take to get over loosing Mags and Burrow that we probably wont be able to win anything for the next few years and by then he will be 10 years at the same club, which is a very long time in RL.



We might be better giving the job to someone who is ready to take on a project with a few to winning trophies a couple of years down the line as Powell has done with Cas, either a young up an comer or possibly someone like Hasler if we could secure him for a few years.



TOMCAT wrote: I can't quote him, but during his post match interview, he refered to the win as the final chapter of the book that was this season. I did pick up on it at the time, there has been speculation that the comment may have been Mac signing off. But I'm not sure that he meant anymore than what he said.



I agree I don't think it means anything more. McGuire made comment in the press conference afterwards about McDermott having to find a solution to fitting both Walker and Golding in that sounded like he'll still be here next year. Think talking about it being the final chapter of the book, it is if you think of the book starting from the start of 2016 and everything that took place. GF night 2015 was the final chapter of another book. 2018 with McGuire and Burrow departing, a new captain, a new book a new story starts I guess. For his flaws as a coach he's very good at creating a story for the team to get behind to drive them on. Everyone of his GF wins has seemingly come with a written off, impossible narrative behind it.



TOMCAT wrote: BTW Was that the best of our EIGHT WINS? It felt like it to me.



Does at the time but i think you get that every time. Only in time and when we've had a period of not winning it can you look back and judge properly I guess. Think when that happens it'll either be 2015 or 2004 that tops most people's choice but as Burrow said each one has had a story which made them special in themselves. I agree I don't think it means anything more. McGuire made comment in the press conference afterwards about McDermott having to find a solution to fitting both Walker and Golding in that sounded like he'll still be here next year. Think talking about it being the final chapter of the book, it is if you think of the book starting from the start of 2016 and everything that took place. GF night 2015 was the final chapter of another book. 2018 with McGuire and Burrow departing, a new captain, a new book a new story starts I guess. For his flaws as a coach he's very good at creating a story for the team to get behind to drive them on. Everyone of his GF wins has seemingly come with a written off, impossible narrative behind it.Does at the time but i think you get that every time. Only in time and when we've had a period of not winning it can you look back and judge properly I guess. Think when that happens it'll either be 2015 or 2004 that tops most people's choice but as Burrow said each one has had a story which made them special in themselves. tvoc

2004 - first in 32 years and 2015 first time getting the better of Wigan in any 1st grade final in their shared history, first Leeds double (Champions and Challenge Cup), first Leeds treble adding LLS. 2017 was unexpected in some quarters - Castleford had a bad week and capped it off with saving their worst performance for last. I think I said after the semis the old saying 'you have to lose one before you can win one' could come into play. Leeds know all about Grand Final night and it showed, Castleford know a bit more about it now.



That last two minutes though - McDermott OUT. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



tvoc wrote: Castleford know a bit more about it now.



True and that could help them if/when they get there again but you'd have probably thought the same about Warrington after 2012.



Suppose it's depends when they get there again and who the opposition is. The manner of the defeat might be quite scarring though. True and that could help them if/when they get there again but you'd have probably thought the same about Warrington after 2012.Suppose it's depends when they get there again and who the opposition is. The manner of the defeat might be quite scarring though. FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member



I think if they get there again in the near future they'll probably lose.



You need to lose one to win one is a myth. ''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married'' tvoc

