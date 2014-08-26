"That's the final chapter of the book,""For us to make the Grand Final is a great story and we've just capped off the final chapter. "I have been saying to my players all week that you don't get many chances to have moments in life that stand out where every man, jack and his dog up the country will think, 'They can't go and win the Grand Final can they? Not from where they were'. Danny McGuire with the man of the match prize "We've done it. That group of people over there have gone through every emotion going in the last 18 months, the whole club. "This isn't just a coach's win or the players' win. Everybody at Leeds Rhinos, including the fans, who stood with us when the dark times were really, really dark, this is everybody's. The whole club deserves this. "Never did I dream in my wildest dreams that we'd get to Old Trafford never mind win it. Now look at us. "It's the best win ever this one."