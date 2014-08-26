On what basis has the coach escaped his share of the criticism for arguably the most embarrassing defeat in the club's entire SL history?
If you think the majority view of posters (if that is what occurred after the London debacle) on an internet message board should hold sway or change personally held opinions why do you still support the selection of Burrow as starting hooker?
Do you give equal weight to every view shared on here - some posters don't even try to discuss rugby matters anymore.
Most successful by which measure/s ?
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
What did he say? I was at the game and have not seen a re run yet but i would really like to see him sign off on that note yesterday, fantastic performance never gave Cas a look in really.
I can't quote him, but during his post match interview, he refered to the win as the final chapter of the book that was this season. I did pick up on it at the time, there has been speculation that the comment may have been Mac signing off. But I'm not sure that he meant anymore than what he said.
BTW Was that the best of our EIGHT WINS? It felt like it to me.
"That's the final chapter of the book,""For us to make the Grand Final is a great story and we've just capped off the final chapter. "I have been saying to my players all week that you don't get many chances to have moments in life that stand out where every man, jack and his dog up the country will think, 'They can't go and win the Grand Final can they? Not from where they were'. Danny McGuire with the man of the match prize "We've done it. That group of people over there have gone through every emotion going in the last 18 months, the whole club. "This isn't just a coach's win or the players' win. Everybody at Leeds Rhinos, including the fans, who stood with us when the dark times were really, really dark, this is everybody's. The whole club deserves this. "Never did I dream in my wildest dreams that we'd get to Old Trafford never mind win it. Now look at us. "It's the best win ever this one."
Thanks, will see what happens.
Yes that was as complete a GF performance i have ever seen from us.
