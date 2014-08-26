WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott STAY

Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Tue Aug 26, 2014 1:35 am
loiner81 User avatar
tvoc wrote:
On what basis has the coach escaped his share of the criticism for arguably the most embarrassing defeat in the club's entire SL history?

If you think the majority view of posters (if that is what occurred after the London debacle) on an internet message board should hold sway or change personally held opinions why do you still support the selection of Burrow as starting hooker?

Do you give equal weight to every view shared on here - some posters don't even try to discuss rugby matters anymore.

Most successful by which measure/s ?


Image
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:03 am
_dyl_ User avatar
Glad my topic from 2014 holds up well. To all you moaners, keyboard warriors and armchair coaches...... this one’s for you
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:40 am
_dyl_ wrote:
Glad my topic from 2014 holds up well. To all you moaners, keyboard warriors and armchair coaches...... this one’s for you

Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:55 am
Homer Simpson User avatar
So has mcdermott saying goodbye last night. It looked like it to me
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:09 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
What did he say? I was at the game and have not seen a re run yet but i would really like to see him sign off on that note yesterday, fantastic performance never gave Cas a look in really.
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:18 am
TOMCAT User avatar
Biff Tannen wrote:
What did he say? I was at the game and have not seen a re run yet but i would really like to see him sign off on that note yesterday, fantastic performance never gave Cas a look in really.


I can't quote him, but during his post match interview, he refered to the win as the final chapter of the book that was this season. I did pick up on it at the time, there has been speculation that the comment may have been Mac signing off. But I'm not sure that he meant anymore than what he said.

BTW Was that the best of our EIGHT WINS? It felt like it to me.
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:29 am
Homer Simpson User avatar
"That's the final chapter of the book,""For us to make the Grand Final is a great story and we've just capped off the final chapter. "I have been saying to my players all week that you don't get many chances to have moments in life that stand out where every man, jack and his dog up the country will think, 'They can't go and win the Grand Final can they? Not from where they were'. Danny McGuire with the man of the match prize "We've done it. That group of people over there have gone through every emotion going in the last 18 months, the whole club. "This isn't just a coach's win or the players' win. Everybody at Leeds Rhinos, including the fans, who stood with us when the dark times were really, really dark, this is everybody's. The whole club deserves this. "Never did I dream in my wildest dreams that we'd get to Old Trafford never mind win it. Now look at us. "It's the best win ever this one."
