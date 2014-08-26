WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott STAY

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott STAY

Post a reply
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Tue Aug 26, 2014 1:35 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3423
tvoc wrote:
On what basis has the coach escaped his share of the criticism for arguably the most embarrassing defeat in the club's entire SL history?

If you think the majority view of posters (if that is what occurred after the London debacle) on an internet message board should hold sway or change personally held opinions why do you still support the selection of Burrow as starting hooker?

Do you give equal weight to every view shared on here - some posters don't even try to discuss rugby matters anymore.

Most successful by which measure/s ?


Image
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: For the Love of God, Allah, Buddah or Whatever McDemott
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:03 am
_dyl_ User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 11:32 pm
Posts: 302
Glad my topic from 2014 holds up well. To all you moaners, keyboard warriors and armchair coaches...... this one’s for you
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: _dyl_, BraddersFC, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Dezzies_right_hook, Google [Bot], jakeyg95, JonnoTheGreat, LeedsLurch, leedsnsouths, marathonman and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,7441,40076,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM