easthull fc fan wrote: League game tonight west hull v east hull 18:30 pm could be a cracker, get down & support if you can, could be a nice night.

Was really impressed with the standard. Thought that the better side on the night won and were more enterprising but Easts had the best player on the pitch in the number 11 (Rooks?).Not sure what the head to head count is between the 2 sides but I imagine it's pretty even.