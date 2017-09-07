Snowman - I'm not at all averse to the Scandi-noir genre, and I had high hopes for this due to the writer (Jo Nesbo) and some of the talent involved - Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones etc. Despite all that, and loads of promise in the first 20 mins, it's just... unsatisfying. Apart from the weird collection of accents of the people of Norway, and the unlikeability of the main character (why do detectives always have to be troubled alcoholics?) - the story itself is just byzantine, whilst the identity of the killer is obvious from almost his first appearance; although his motivation is hardly explored at all, apart from in a 2 minute scene at the end. All in all, it just doesn't do any of the things these stories are supposed to do. Very disappointing - 3/10.