It - I had high hopes for this, as the book traumatised me as a 14 year old and gave me a lifelong love of Stephen King's work. I managed to overlook the TV thing with Tim Curry, and really hoped this would be a proper interpretation of his second best book ever; sadly, I was wrong. It's loud, goes for old school horror tropes of jumps and gore - and the clown itself is undoubtedly genuinely disturbing - but it just doesn't work as a story the way the book does. The kids are good, the effects are believable and all that jazz that is often used in place of a decent story is all present and correct - but it absolutely fails to capture the creeping dread and horror of the book. Yet another Stephen King adaptation, that fails; which doesn't bode well for upcoming Dark Tower, which is in my view the greatest things he's ever written.



5/10 - disappointing.