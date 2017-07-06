War for the Planet of the Apes; thankfully, I watched this at one of those boutique cinemas, where they bring pizza and drinks to your sofa - otherwise, it would have been an unbearable experience. It's a turgid, dull, terrible mess of a film - with all the hallmarks of a franchise that has run out of ideas. Woody Harrelson looks so confused, he ends up dialling in a Colonel Kurtz parody, and that's about the only thing that, briefly, got my attention. Several hours of my life have been stolen by the makers of this steaming turd of a movie.



A truly awful - 2/10, with 1 of those being for the CGI.