Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:58 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Soylent Green 9/10
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Mon Jul 31, 2017 9:17 am
War for the Planet of the Apes; thankfully, I watched this at one of those boutique cinemas, where they bring pizza and drinks to your sofa - otherwise, it would have been an unbearable experience. It's a turgid, dull, terrible mess of a film - with all the hallmarks of a franchise that has run out of ideas. Woody Harrelson looks so confused, he ends up dialling in a Colonel Kurtz parody, and that's about the only thing that, briefly, got my attention. Several hours of my life have been stolen by the makers of this steaming turd of a movie.

A truly awful - 2/10, with 1 of those being for the CGI.
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Wed Aug 02, 2017 6:26 pm
i actually really enjoyed it. nothing startling but enjoyable.

Dunkirk on the other hand is absolute garbage. terrible film
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Sat Aug 05, 2017 11:17 am
Dunkirk was a disappiontment for me,just average to be honest.
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Sun Aug 06, 2017 4:48 pm
Logan - a sweary, gruesome finale for Wolverine and Professor X, wrapped up in a dystopic, depressing tale of the future fate of mutants. I can't decide if I enjoyed seeing Wolverine as a decrepit, ailing curmudgeon - but there's certainly not much joy in the film. It's well made and the performances and action are as good as we've become used to - but it's difficult to get behind the former X Men in their Steptoe and Son incarnation.

6/10
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 2:49 pm
I enjoyed Dunkirk. I think seeing it on IMAX is the key though since a lot of it's impact is made through the intensity of the sound and vision. On that front it was very impressive. The sound of the Stukas made a bit impression as did the sound of bullets in the opening scene and in the hull of the fishing boat.

As far as characters and characterisation was concerned it was a bit thin.
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 12:37 pm
Despicable Me 3 - 4/10. One step too far in the series, should have left it at the Minions movie. The 90 mins of the film passed by quite quickly, but the story all very predictable.
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:32 am
I enjoyed Dunkirk. I think seeing it on IMAX is the key though since a lot of it's impact is made through the intensity of the sound and vision. On that front it was very impressive. The sound of the Stukas made a bit impression as did the sound of bullets in the opening scene and in the hull of the fishing boat.

I agree with this. It was done in a style to emphasise the horror and loneliness of war.. no friends struggling together just isolated damaged individuals trying to survive.

Lots of long slow sequences punctuated by random violence.

Those who criticise it are probably too brought up on Hollywood war films fulll of fast pace action and the good guys winning.

This to me was one of the first big anti war British films I have ever seen

7/10
Re: Rate the last film you watched
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:02 pm
The Hitmans Bodyguard - 8.5

Ryan Reynolds, Sam Jackson, Gary Oldman, Selma Hayek

Very enjoyable and offtimes laugh out loud comedy mixed with great chase & fight scenes wrapped up in a paper thin plot.

Strangely Reynolds and Jackson have a great chemistry and bounce off each other really well, this was unexpectedly one of the better light hearted films I've watched in a while
