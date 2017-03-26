WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rate the last film you watched

Board index Off Topic TV & Film Rate the last film you watched

 
Post a reply

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:22 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8588
Location: Leeds
Sicario - a gritty, brutal and frank look at America's involvement in the South American drug trade. Very well acted, and directed and despite being violent, it never feels OTT. Would definitely recommend -8.5/10

Bone Tomahawk - A 'zombie western' that relies on it's cast, and baron landscape to create a suspenseful thriller that has really flown under the radar. I thought it was great - 8/10
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Fri May 05, 2017 8:56 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13106
Location: Ossett
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - watched it last night in 3D, which I generally avoid, but my son insisted.

I thought the first one was by far and away the best of the Marvel films - it was silly, subversive, visually brilliant and made a very good fist of a complex story; this one - not so much. It tries very hard to romp its way through a complicated story, but there's far too much soul-searching, redemption and schmaltz - and not enough fun. It's still amazing to look at - but it spends too much time on unnecessary character development and not enough on the actual threat to the entire galaxy. I didn't not enjoy it - but I didn't enjoy it anywhere near as much as the first one. And Sylvester Stallone - why?!

6/10

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sat May 06, 2017 9:23 am
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11329
Location: Durham
bren2k wrote:
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - watched it last night in 3D, which I generally avoid, but my son insisted.

I thought the first one was by far and away the best of the Marvel films - it was silly, subversive, visually brilliant and made a very good fist of a complex story; this one - not so much. It tries very hard to romp its way through a complicated story, but there's far too much soul-searching, redemption and schmaltz - and not enough fun. It's still amazing to look at - but it spends too much time on unnecessary character development and not enough on the actual threat to the entire galaxy. I didn't not enjoy it - but I didn't enjoy it anywhere near as much as the first one. And Sylvester Stallone - why?!

6/10



Spot on review.

Was really looking forward to it but it just felt it was trying to be worthy rather than funny and slightly subversive.

Much of the humour was poor on the sort of American pie standard.

it felt about 20 minutes too long and in the end I was glad it was over.

Genuinely thought it would be great and it was not. I won't even be buying the DVD for the kids as they found it a bit boring.

Now really worried about seeing a follow up to Deadpool in case they fook that up as well
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Tue May 16, 2017 8:01 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6391
Alien Covenant.

5/10.

An annoying blot on the Alien franchise.

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Wed May 24, 2017 1:26 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13106
Location: Ossett
Colossal - almost impossible to describe the fantastical premise of this strange and idiosyncratic film, without putting everyone off seeing it; but in short, it's a pin sharp indie production which would probably never have seen the light of day without Anne Hathaway being attached. It deals with two very damaged and unhappy people, who's trauma is externalised through the medium of Japanese Kaiju movie monsters - and it's weirdly brilliant. If you like your movies off kilter, unusual and outside the mainstream - I would recommend it.

A strange and brilliant 8/10

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:20 am
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11329
Location: Durham
King Arthur. Legend of the sword.

It is not as bad as everyone says.

Decent action film, decent story some good actors.

Well worth watching.

Unfortunately it is not worth listening too.

Whoever gave this to Guy Ritchie should be shot.

He is the most one dimensional director ever.

Stick to cockney gangster films.

Listening to Charlie Hunnam calling everyone mate and talking about ENGERLAND and some ridiculous dialogue . The trick of going backwards and forwards to tell about a particular event in the film was cringeworthy.

Legend of King Arthur became lock release and stab.

The script was written by someone who does story's for east Enders.


It might not be too bad if you could watch it with subtitles and the sound turned off.

Visually 7/ 10

Aurally. 0/10
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:26 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11329
Location: Durham
Wonder Woman .

Really really enjoyed this.

A great film with a good role for a female to get her teeth into .


Plenty of history and good back story to bring a great character to life.

The best bit about it and something worth drawing out is that man needs a woman to civilise them.

Wonder woman's role is to oppose war and bring peace. The violence is about doing what is right to bring about peace fora better world. It is about striving for the right thing and that ultimately love is stronger than hate.

Really enjoyed it and one of the better superheroes of recent years.
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:49 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8588
Location: Leeds
'What the Health?' A documentary on the impact of diet, and animal agriculture have on our health and the environment, by the makers of 'Cowspircy'. It's a brilliantly eye opening piece of work. I'm already vegan, but I challenge anybody to watch it and not consider making the transition and give up animal products. If we really want to save the NHS money, veganism is the way to go. 9/10
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:21 am
joshuagreen Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:17 am
Posts: 1
Terminator 8/10
free javascript obfuscator online tool, 192.168 ll router
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: joshuagreen and 2 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to TV & Film




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,62565076,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM