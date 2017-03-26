bren2k wrote: Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - watched it last night in 3D, which I generally avoid, but my son insisted.



I thought the first one was by far and away the best of the Marvel films - it was silly, subversive, visually brilliant and made a very good fist of a complex story; this one - not so much. It tries very hard to romp its way through a complicated story, but there's far too much soul-searching, redemption and schmaltz - and not enough fun. It's still amazing to look at - but it spends too much time on unnecessary character development and not enough on the actual threat to the entire galaxy. I didn't not enjoy it - but I didn't enjoy it anywhere near as much as the first one. And Sylvester Stallone - why?!



6/10

Spot on review.Was really looking forward to it but it just felt it was trying to be worthy rather than funny and slightly subversive.Much of the humour was poor on the sort of American pie standard.it felt about 20 minutes too long and in the end I was glad it was over.Genuinely thought it would be great and it was not. I won't even be buying the DVD for the kids as they found it a bit boring.Now really worried about seeing a follow up to Deadpool in case they fook that up as well