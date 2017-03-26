Sicario - a gritty, brutal and frank look at America's involvement in the South American drug trade. Very well acted, and directed and despite being violent, it never feels OTT. Would definitely recommend -8.5/10



Bone Tomahawk - A 'zombie western' that relies on it's cast, and baron landscape to create a suspenseful thriller that has really flown under the radar. I thought it was great - 8/10