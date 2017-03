The viceroy's house.



Based on the story of Indias journey to independence and how the split between Pakistan and India was promoted by Britain ( Churchill) as a way to weaken the two countries and to thwart any possible Russian interference in the area.



Only led to 1 million people being killed.



Interesting story and if you can get past Gillian Anderson's tilted head well worth seeing.

Sad happy funny angry all the emotions get pulled out. 8/10