I thought it was a clever idea - poorly executed; some of the acting of the different personalities was hammy in the extreme (including Hedwigg,) and forcing the kidnapped girls into their undercrackers was just clumsy titillation.



The ending is a reference to Shyamalan's previous film 'Unbreakable' - the Bruce Willis cameo was a reprise of the role he played in that film; suggesting that they take place in the same world, and that there'll be a sequel that brings them both together? Which I won't be seeing.



4/10 - must try harder; but she really enjoyed it.