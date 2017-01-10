WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rate the last film you watched

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:20 pm
TheButcher
Son of Saul.

Foreign film oscar winner that follows an inmate at Auschwitz towards the end of the second world war. Devastating, distressing, brilliantly directed with a unique take on the photography of film making. Staying with a tight aspect ratio and short focal length make the horrors that surround him only ever really appear in the periphery. Coupled with incredible sound design it's what you don't see that horrifies the most.

Essential viewing of a difficult subject.

9/10
Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:55 am
Durham Giant
La La land.

Despite the hype this is nothing but a chick flick that pays homage to 1950s musicals think Fred and Ginger.

That is why award ceremonies love it.

It is ok but no better than a good episode of Glee.

5/10

Although Girlfriend loved it and bought the soundtrack CD when we got home.
Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:12 pm
bren2k
Durham Giant wrote:
a good episode of Glee.


An oxymoron if ever there was one.

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:35 pm
Durham Giant
Lion. 10/10

True story of an Indian adopted by an Australian couple and then uses google earth to track down his natural family.

Really pulls at the heart strings.

As good as slum dog millionaire.

Really recommend this film.
Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:10 pm
Eddie the eagle. 9/10. Me and my daughter loved it

Regards

King James

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:26 pm
charlie caroli
Charlie is off to see Split, tonight.

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:04 am
bren2k
charlie caroli wrote:
Charlie is off to see Split, tonight.


So is bren2k, with the new consort; reports tomorrow?

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:07 pm
charlie caroli
bren2k wrote:
So is bren2k, with the new consort; reports tomorrow?

Well Brenk2,I don't know what you thought but I wasn't impressed, and give it a generous 5-10,it could have been much better.I wasn't impressed with the personalities,especially Hedwigg,and for me the girls would and should have mobbed him.What and why was Bruce Willis doing in the final scene?

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:40 am
bren2k
I thought it was a clever idea - poorly executed; some of the acting of the different personalities was hammy in the extreme (including Hedwigg,) and forcing the kidnapped girls into their undercrackers was just clumsy titillation.

The ending is a reference to Shyamalan's previous film 'Unbreakable' - the Bruce Willis cameo was a reprise of the role he played in that film; suggesting that they take place in the same world, and that there'll be a sequel that brings them both together? Which I won't be seeing.

4/10 - must try harder; but she really enjoyed it.

Re: Rate the last film you watched

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:38 am
bren2k
La La Land - a weird one this; I like both lead actors, and the film was nice to look at and listen to. But - in an attempt to put a modern spin on the traditionally feelgood genre of dancey musicals, it kind of loses it way and gets a bit dark, which feels incongruous. I didn't love it - but I didn't hate it. Blah Blah Land - 6/10
