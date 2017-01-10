Son of Saul.



Foreign film oscar winner that follows an inmate at Auschwitz towards the end of the second world war. Devastating, distressing, brilliantly directed with a unique take on the photography of film making. Staying with a tight aspect ratio and short focal length make the horrors that surround him only ever really appear in the periphery. Coupled with incredible sound design it's what you don't see that horrifies the most.



Essential viewing of a difficult subject.



9/10