Re: Ex-player and ex-coach news
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:40 am
Jimmythecuckoo






This news covers both playing and coaching.

Palau Broncos appoint Elima as head coach
The profound changes by the FFR XIII me necessary to review our Organization, management and the preparation of the group for the new Championship which begins the first weekend of December 2017 ".

Olivier Elima has made a long and successful career of 15 years of Super League. His total 281 games in Super League for 66 tries scored.

In addition to this professional career (Castleford, Wakefield, Bradford and Dragons), Olivier is 37 times. international senior (from 2008 to 2013), participates in 2 world cups and is 18 times the captaincy of the XIII of France.


Good luck to the big fella.
Re: Ex-player and ex-coach news
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:59 am
John_D






Tete-a-blanche voted Canberra's player of the year.
He has been bloody magnificent all year
Re: Ex-player and ex-coach news
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:47 pm
Jimmythecuckoo






Good luck to ex-fave Leon Pryce as head coach at Workington.
