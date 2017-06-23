BOJ04 wrote:
Problem is I think the powers that be will think we have enough in the squad to be top 8 next year- fact is whilst it has been a great achievement to make top 8 we have been very very lucky with others losing- our squad is not really a top 8 side
I love reading old posts
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, alleycat, bigalf, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Deeencee, Disney cat, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Google [Bot], got there, jakeyg95, JBURT82, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, mwindass, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, supercat, Top Saint, TrinFanX, Trinity1315, upthecats, Wildthing and 223 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|