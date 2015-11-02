WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad list

Re: Squad list

Mon Nov 02, 2015 3:14 pm
Fordy
Updated list from the rumours thread adding in new signings

Contracted till 2016
Craig Hall
Nick Scruton
Scott Anderson
Danny Kirmond
Mickael Simon
Matty Ashurst
Chris Annakin
Stuart Howarth
Michael Sio
Jordan Tansey
Andy Yates
Sean Morris
Bill Tupou

Contracted until 2017
Reece Lyne
Richard Owen
Jacob Miller
Jordan Crowther
Liam Finn
Ben Shulver
Anthony England
Ashley Gibson
Jon Molloy
Joe Arundel
Anthony Walker
Anthony Tupou


Contracted until 2018
Max Jowitt
Tom Johnstone


I make that a squad of 27 at present - can't see too many more additions to that
Re: Squad list

Tue Nov 03, 2015 2:58 pm
W.T.W
Looking alright to be honest - I'd expect at least 3 or 4 more signings / re-signings to be made though before the squad for 2016 is complete.
Re: Squad list

Fri May 06, 2016 1:11 pm
PopTart
Updated list from the rumours thread adding in new signings

Contracted till 2016
Craig Hall
Nick Scruton
Scott Anderson
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Stuart Howarth
Jordan Tansey
Andy Yates


Contracted until 2017
Reece Lyne
Richard Owen
Jacob Miller
Jordan Crowther
Liam Finn
Ben Shulver
Anthony England
Ashley Gibson
Jon Molloy
Joe Arundel
Anthony Walker
Anthony Tupou
Chris Annakin


Contracted until 2018
Max Jowitt
Tom Johnstone
Michael Sio
Bill Tupou
Mickael Simon
Re: Squad list

Tue May 10, 2016 11:02 pm
Why doesn't BJB show up on any list?

Re: Squad list

Fri May 13, 2016 12:56 pm
Mable_Syrup
Didn't Ben Shulver leave the club?

Re: Squad list

Fri May 13, 2016 1:21 pm
Re: Squad list

Sun Jun 19, 2016 10:48 pm
Problem is I think the powers that be will think we have enough in the squad to be top 8 next year- fact is whilst it has been a great achievement to make top 8 we have been very very lucky with others losing- our squad is not really a top 8 side

Re: Squad list

Sun Nov 13, 2016 10:49 pm
The Avenger
Grix/Jowitt
Johnstone
MCB
Arundle/Lyne
BJB
Miller
Williams
England
Finn
Allgood
Ashurst
A Tupou
Arona

Wood
Sio
Fifita
Simon

Re: Squad list

Tue Nov 15, 2016 7:17 pm
Re: Squad list

Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:04 pm
Time for an update

Contracted to 2018
1 Scott Grix
3 Bill Tupou
9 Kyle Wood
11 Matty Ashurst
12 Danny Kirmond
13 Mikey Sio

Contracted to 2019
4 Reece Lyne
6 Jacob Miller
7 Liam Finn
8 Anthony England
16 Tinirau Arona
17 Craig Huby
18 Joe Arundel
20 David Fifita
21 Max Jowitt
22 Jordan Crowther
24 Mason Caton-Brown
Adam Walker

Contracted to 2020
2 Tom Johnstone
5 Ben Jones-Bishop

Contracted to 2021
27 James Batchelor

Off contract
10 Mitch Allgood
14 Sam Williams
15 Ashley Gibson
19 Jonny Molloy
23 Keegan Hirst
26 Chris Annakin



28 Judah Mazive off contract ??
29 Bradley Moules off contract ??
30 Frazer Morris off contract ??
32 Dean Hadley on loan
25 Anthony Walker ?
31 Alex Rose ?
