Updated list from the rumours thread adding in new signings
Contracted till 2016
Craig Hall
Nick Scruton
Scott Anderson
Danny Kirmond
Mickael Simon
Matty Ashurst
Chris Annakin
Stuart Howarth
Michael Sio
Jordan Tansey
Andy Yates
Sean Morris
Bill Tupou
Contracted until 2017
Reece Lyne
Richard Owen
Jacob Miller
Jordan Crowther
Liam Finn
Ben Shulver
Anthony England
Ashley Gibson
Jon Molloy
Joe Arundel
Anthony Walker
Anthony Tupou
Contracted until 2018
Max Jowitt
Tom Johnstone
I make that a squad of 27 at present - can't see too many more additions to that
