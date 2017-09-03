WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game of Thrones

Re: Game of Thrones
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:17 am
Well I have to say I must be in the minority re GOT this season.

I feel it has gone downhill.

All the great dialogue, character development, intrigue etc is missing.

It seems to have all being sped up to finish te se'ries as the actors all want Hollywood roles.

The worst examples being the hound who says the word Canute in every sentence.

Complex family / relationships / history/ story lines all being summed up in one or two lines.

Gendry You tried to sell me. Beric yea sorry. Oh well it's all in the Pastlet's be mates again.

Littlefiger a huge important character. Lord of the vale ended in one three minute scene no trial on the basis of three kids saying you did this. No evidence, no trial, no twist not even brandon stark boys vision from the past to at least explain it.

The whole thing has become formulaic and Hollywood .

I still,watch it but it is not what it was. Cersei is the only decent complex character in it.

This is not a fight between the living and the dead.

It is a fight between GRr Martin and Hollywood and hollluwood is winning.

Nothing clever , new or subtle just lots of set pieces to appease the masses.
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:51 am
Sadly, in terms of the direction of the programme, I think I agree with many of your points.

I had no issue with the Littlefinger part, the three "kids" are the established powerbase of the Northern lineage (in Jon's absence) so whatever they said went.
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:12 pm
I liked this season but it was rather predictable, maybe because the the story is all coming together now, but saying that I'm not sure how predictable it would have been without the interweb.
they cut the scene with Sansa asking Brandon for help out of the show , prefering to not spoil the reveal at the trial.
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:18 pm
The fact is that George RR Martins books have been left behind, stories still in his head allegedly. What we have seen this series is someone elses imagination that does not sit anywhere near the inticate level of Martins!
