Well I have to say I must be in the minority re GOT this season.



I feel it has gone downhill.



All the great dialogue, character development, intrigue etc is missing.



It seems to have all being sped up to finish te se'ries as the actors all want Hollywood roles.



The worst examples being the hound who says the word Canute in every sentence.



Complex family / relationships / history/ story lines all being summed up in one or two lines.



Gendry You tried to sell me. Beric yea sorry. Oh well it's all in the Pastlet's be mates again.



Littlefiger a huge important character. Lord of the vale ended in one three minute scene no trial on the basis of three kids saying you did this. No evidence, no trial, no twist not even brandon stark boys vision from the past to at least explain it.



The whole thing has become formulaic and Hollywood .



I still,watch it but it is not what it was. Cersei is the only decent complex character in it.



This is not a fight between the living and the dead.



It is a fight between GRr Martin and Hollywood and hollluwood is winning.



Nothing clever , new or subtle just lots of set pieces to appease the masses.