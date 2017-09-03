WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game of Thrones

Board index Off Topic TV & Film Game of Thrones

Post a reply
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:17 am
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11344
Location: Durham
Well I have to say I must be in the minority re GOT this season.

I feel it has gone downhill.

All the great dialogue, character development, intrigue etc is missing.

It seems to have all being sped up to finish te se'ries as the actors all want Hollywood roles.

The worst examples being the hound who says the word Canute in every sentence.

Complex family / relationships / history/ story lines all being summed up in one or two lines.

Gendry You tried to sell me. Beric yea sorry. Oh well it's all in the Pastlet's be mates again.

Littlefiger a huge important character. Lord of the vale ended in one three minute scene no trial on the basis of three kids saying you did this. No evidence, no trial, no twist not even brandon stark boys vision from the past to at least explain it.

The whole thing has become formulaic and Hollywood .

I still,watch it but it is not what it was. Cersei is the only decent complex character in it.

This is not a fight between the living and the dead.

It is a fight between GRr Martin and Hollywood and hollluwood is winning.

Nothing clever , new or subtle just lots of set pieces to appease the masses.
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:51 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1375
Sadly, in terms of the direction of the programme, I think I agree with many of your points.

I had no issue with the Littlefinger part, the three "kids" are the established powerbase of the Northern lineage (in Jon's absence) so whatever they said went.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: shinymcshine and 10 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to TV & Film




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,8641,45376,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
 > Sat 9th Sep : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM