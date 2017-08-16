I've come to the conclusion that TV, in its new incarnation, suits me better than film; I don't binge watch or look for spoilers - I like to watch a season in weekly chunks, as intended, and I think the slow burn of a series that allows for plot and character development, along with the ginormous budgets that are now enabled by the huge success of certain shows, lends itself very well to storytelling. There are still some brilliant films being made, and some terrible TV, but when it's done well, TV is winning - I guess The Sopranos and The Wire have paved the way for a whole new approach, along with the arrival into the market of Netflix and Amazon Prime. Great for actors too I guess - they can now 'do' TV, without being perceived as dumbing down - as evidenced by some of the major Hollywood stars who've appeared in TV - and some of the TV stars who've become global household names.



Anyway, GoT is awesome; not a word I use very often.