Re: Game of Thrones
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 4:22 pm
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 712
this show really is a masterpeice of story telling, I hear rumors next seasons episodes could be 2 hours long.
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:19 am
Mike Oxlong
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3080
I heard the same, because there are only 7 episodes in the series apparently, as this week's was number 5 wasn't it?
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 6:06 pm
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 712
Mike Oxlong wrote:
I heard the same, because there are only 7 episodes in the series apparently, as this week's was number 5 wasn't it?
it could be five it could be six it depends ;)
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:49 am
Mike Oxlong
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3080
Watched this week's episode last night, just gets better and better each week! Gutted it's the season finale next week, 7 is just not enough!!
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:07 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13282
Location: Ossett
I like to be cynical and world weary, so unalloyed joy and fanboy behaviour is not in my purview - but this season of GoT has been an absolute triumph; easily up there amongst some of the best TV I've ever seen, and far outstrips a significant chunk of the mediocre output of Hollywood. I'm sad it's over so quickly.
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:33 am
Mike Oxlong
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3080
I'm usually the same, but with this season I haven't been able to help it. The storylines, plot twists, suspension and sense of theatre created, is like nothing else I have ever watched.

Really looking forward to next weeks finale to see what happens, but just don't want it to be over so quickly - but would rather the episodes be as full as they can be and be a short season, than drag it out for 16/20 episodes just for the sake of it.
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:54 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13282
Location: Ossett
I've come to the conclusion that TV, in its new incarnation, suits me better than film; I don't binge watch or look for spoilers - I like to watch a season in weekly chunks, as intended, and I think the slow burn of a series that allows for plot and character development, along with the ginormous budgets that are now enabled by the huge success of certain shows, lends itself very well to storytelling. There are still some brilliant films being made, and some terrible TV, but when it's done well, TV is winning - I guess The Sopranos and The Wire have paved the way for a whole new approach, along with the arrival into the market of Netflix and Amazon Prime. Great for actors too I guess - they can now 'do' TV, without being perceived as dumbing down - as evidenced by some of the major Hollywood stars who've appeared in TV - and some of the TV stars who've become global household names.

Anyway, GoT is awesome; not a word I use very often.
Re: Game of Thrones
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:02 pm
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 712
Have you guys checked Vikings out? it's right up there with Game Of Thrones, first season is good to fair but just keeps getting better and better and better, great characters superb writing based on real history and will fill the gap when GOT finishes and the new season on Vikings starts in November.
