WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chat 2013.1

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin Chat 2013.1

Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Tue Aug 01, 2017 6:28 pm
monochrome imp Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 8:52 pm
Posts: 7457
Location: The Garden Party
:CURTAIN:
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:33 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20421
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
hello?
Image
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:45 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49076
Location: Doncaster
I reckon this thread should be unstickied and left to fade away ... any objections?
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:35 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20421
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
yes it will lighten up now you will see.
Image
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:40 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49076
Location: Doncaster
Waits with bated breath.
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:06 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20421
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
you are here what more do we need.
Image
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:25 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49076
Location: Doncaster
I suspect much much more than that is needed to kickstart this thread but equally, this is the nearest thing to chat for many months :lol:
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:49 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20421
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
Wanderer wrote:
I suspect much much more than that is needed to kickstart this thread but equally, this is the nearest thing to chat for many months :lol:


told you!
Image
Re: Chat 2013.1
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:34 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20421
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
shhh.... morning.

Sunny morning here on the Golf Coast.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 24 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,0121,70776,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM