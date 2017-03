Look that's not enya wrote: The Wedding Present

Totally with you on that - they're an absolute joy; I don't think they've ever done anything that I haven't instantly loved.In more modern terms - The Fleet Foxes are a band I fell in love with when I first heard them; the sound, the vocals, the lyrics - totally does it for me. I saw them live twice and can happily say that they are one of the best live bands I've ever seen - much better live than recorded in fact. Much joy to hear today therefore, that they're back from self-imposed exile, sans Father John Misty, with a new album and British tour dates upcoming for the end of 2017.