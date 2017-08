Look that's not enya wrote: I couldn't name an Ed Sheran record either, and i could only name about three Oasis records. I'm a big 6music fan, usually i start listening from about 4pm till 10/11pm. Oasis are a band i can't stand. If they pop up on the radio or TV off it goes, like it does for anything Phil Collins is involved in. Also on my list Dance music, jazz, Aerosmith type music, acid house, handbag house, one monotonous beat house music.

I was at a mildly boozy bbq yesterday/last night and after about 25 minutes of some dross I said something like "who's this lot and can we have something decent?" Well, the housewives present and their 14 year-old daughters looked at me as if I'd just screamed "I love Donald Trump". Yes, it was Sheeran.There's no doubt he's a talented guy, but unfortunately his music is dull as dishwater. Still couldn't name a song of his.