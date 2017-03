I couldn't name an Ed Sheran record either, and i could only name about three Oasis records. I'm a big 6music fan, usually i start listening from about 4pm till 10/11pm. Oasis are a band i can't stand. If they pop up on the radio or TV off it goes, like it does for anything Phil Collins is involved in. Also on my list Dance music, jazz, Aerosmith type music, acid house, handbag house, one monotonous beat house music.