King Street Cat wrote: I really don't get Ed Sheeran. His music is a dull mixture of all things cliché, I honestly can't get through one song without wanting to put my foot through the radio. I could understand his appeal to the X Factor generation teeny boppers based on image but he doesn't even look the part! Never underestimate the power of social media and an aggressive PR team.

I'll give him his due, he seems like a genuine lad, but that's where it ends for me, couple of decent songs to start with in his career ('A-Team' was decent, had an actual story to it), but since then it's been nothing but god-awful, made-for-radio cliched love songs, (i suppose commercial radio stations don't take kindly to songs referencing drugs). Completely ripped off 'Let's Get It On' for 'Thinking Out Loud' but because it was him nobody said anything.The two songs he released simultaneously recently, one was perfect for Capital, the other was Radio X fodder... so, he knows what he's doing. Or his team do. And his very latest song starts with the line 'Girl you're the one and you know that it's true'..... That alone is enough to smash the sh*t out of the wireless..He's a label stooge basically