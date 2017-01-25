Worshiping at the altar of Black Sabbath for one last time Leeds Arena this Thursday.
Current tour set-list is near perfect IMO although I would have liked Sweet Leaf and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath in there somewhere. Here it is :-
Black Sabbath
Fairies Wear Boots
Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes
After Forever
Into the Void
Snowblind
War Pigs
Behind the Wall of Sleep
N.I.B.
Hand of Doom
Rat Salad
Iron Man
Dirty Women
Children of the Grave
Encore:
Paranoid
Current tour set-list is near perfect IMO although I would have liked Sweet Leaf and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath in there somewhere. Here it is :-
Black Sabbath
Fairies Wear Boots
Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes
After Forever
Into the Void
Snowblind
War Pigs
Behind the Wall of Sleep
N.I.B.
Hand of Doom
Rat Salad
Iron Man
Dirty Women
Children of the Grave
Encore:
Paranoid