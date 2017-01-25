WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gig Gossip (I'm going to see, I've been to see ...)

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:40 pm
Worshiping at the altar of Black Sabbath for one last time Leeds Arena this Thursday.
Current tour set-list is near perfect IMO although I would have liked Sweet Leaf and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath in there somewhere. Here it is :-

Black Sabbath
Fairies Wear Boots
Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes
After Forever
Into the Void
Snowblind
War Pigs
Behind the Wall of Sleep
N.I.B.
Hand of Doom
Rat Salad
Iron Man
Dirty Women
Children of the Grave

Encore:
Paranoid
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:34 pm
I'd have loved to have seen Black Sabbath. You have to see these older bands when you can, as you won't get another chance. It's why I went to Iron Maiden last year. I doubt they'll play SA again.

I've just come back from this http://www.upthecreek.co.za/
Highlights were Dan Patlansky, Southern Wild, Black Cat Bones, and especially Taxi Violence.
Northampton RL....details here: //www.northamptonrl.co.uk

Post Sun May 21, 2017 8:05 am
Zulu01 wrote:
Saw The Damned last Friday at Manchester their 40th aniversary tour,,,,absolutely awesome. Captain Sensible cant half play a mean guitar.

saw them at York fibbers. quality.
tickets booked for the undertones in leeds. saw them last year and they were simply awesome

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:52 am
Don't know wether to admit to this but went to see Elton John at our Widnes stadium and it was brilliant. Great weather few sherbets and everybody was having a great time. He done over 2 hours non stop doing most of his greatest hits.
