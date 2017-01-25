Worshiping at the altar of Black Sabbath for one last time Leeds Arena this Thursday.

Current tour set-list is near perfect IMO although I would have liked Sweet Leaf and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath in there somewhere. Here it is :-



Black Sabbath

Fairies Wear Boots

Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes

After Forever

Into the Void

Snowblind

War Pigs

Behind the Wall of Sleep

N.I.B.

Hand of Doom

Rat Salad

Iron Man

Dirty Women

Children of the Grave



Encore:

Paranoid