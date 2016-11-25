WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Piespace (OT Chat etc) v2

Post Fri Nov 25, 2016 6:51 pm
CyberPieMan
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 841
Does anyone know why we changed from blue & white to cherry & white at the end of the 1800s? According to the history books the Leythers were first to use cherry & white hoops (from the Leigh coat of arms apparently - although the timeline is a bit fuzzy), just wondering why we effectively nicked them off them.
Everything is Awesome

Re: Piespace (OT Chat etc) v2

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:25 pm
JTB
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 10, 2003 10:41 am
Posts: 20967
Location: Dog nosing
Leopards/spots: http://www.wigantoday.net/news/week-in-court-1-8318925
scotty 10 says: how du spell eal? is it eel?

Re: Piespace (OT Chat etc) v2

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:10 am
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2167
I mentioned here some long time ago last year about thinking about moving to Wigan. Well yesterday I had an offer on a house in Wigan accepted! :)

Re: Piespace (OT Chat etc) v2

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:42 am
Wiganosopher

Joined: Wed Oct 21, 2015 10:23 am
Posts: 4
moto748 wrote:
I mentioned here some long time ago last year about thinking about moving to Wigan. Well yesterday I had an offer on a house in Wigan accepted! :)


So does this mean I will be the only one making the epic journey from the South West up to the DW stadium on a Friday night now?

Re: Piespace (OT Chat etc) v2

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:15 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2167
That six-hour drive is something I sure won't miss, Wiganosopher!

Anyway, I'm further South than you (as I recall)! :twisted:

Re: Piespace (OT Chat etc) v2

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:54 pm
Chris_H
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 47
Location: Wigan
Is the Fantasy Rugby and the predictions that used to be run on here dead and buried for good now, thought I read somewhere last year that it may return this year, but since we are close to the start of the season I doubt it will be happening this year either. Will it ever return? I know it must have been a very time consuming job, but I preferred it to all the other Fantasy games available.
