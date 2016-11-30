WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby Union, If you must talk about it, do it here. PART III

Post Wed Nov 30, 2016 6:02 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
So, once more, after decades claiming that tries weren't important to enjoying their more 'technical' game, the RU are introducing a bonus points system in the Six Nations based on scoring.....you've guessed it....tries!

This is to encourage more attacking play and make it more attractive to the spectator.

Nice of them to admit we were right all along.


Just seen this myself.

I'd have laughed if it wasn't for the realisation that it's another potential kick in our groin
Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:43 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
So, once more, after decades claiming that tries weren't important to enjoying their more 'technical' game, the RU are introducing a bonus points system in the Six Nations based on scoring.....you've guessed it....tries!

This is to encourage more attacking play and make it more attractive to the spectator.

Nice of them to admit we were right all along.



Bonus points in RU games have been there for well over 20 years. It's nothing 'new'.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:18 am
rah rah bottlers, facking hilarious, as for the wales/france game. more of the sa,e please, people will soon realise what a steaming pile of turd onion is.
Barnes just made Hicks look competent!!
