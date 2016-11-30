gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
So, once more, after decades claiming that tries weren't important to enjoying their more 'technical' game, the RU are introducing a bonus points system in the Six Nations based on scoring.....you've guessed it....tries!
This is to encourage more attacking play and make it more attractive to the spectator.
Nice of them to admit we were right all along.
Just seen this myself.
I'd have laughed if it wasn't for the realisation that it's another potential kick in our groin