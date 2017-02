I'm one of the biggest Patriots fans going and even I didn't think we were capable of that. I never thought we could top the way we won against Seattle either. I'm still in shock and I'v watched it back twiceThink it all came down to experience in the end, said to my brother at HT that the Falcons may not know how to handle the pressure and it showed. Belichick is great at adjusting at HT and he showed it again. Why they didn't run the ball/clock down god only knows. Cheers tho Kyle, I owe you a pint or 5Brady and Belichick were already the greatest coach and QB before the game. Now no one can argue with it