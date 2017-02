Not the ideal first touch for Hayne, sure he was feeling a bit of pressure though. Had a decent run from RB later in the game, so hopefully he can kick on from there.



Good start for the Niners overall though, good defense restricting to just a FG, AP to very few yards when the spotlight would have been on him.



Don't hold much hope for this season overall, but if we have a winning record at the end I will be happy.