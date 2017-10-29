WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:52 am
Two thoughts on these latest posts:

Sutton. Wherever he's going, I trust they'll have a well kitted-out gym, because he's going to have to do a lot more fitness work if he wants to catch the eye in Aus than he seems to do at Wigan (one reason I find this story very, very hard to believe ... unless it's not the NRL, but some lesser league).

Charnley. I get the disappointment with Burgess - he's yet another who went off on his adventures and appeared to return a shadow of his former self. But what makes us think that Charnley, who's about four years older, won't do exactly the same thing? He's barely been noticeable at Sale, so how on Earth is he good enough for Wigan? I think we need to start shutting the door on these lads who leave. No disrespect to them if they want to go; they've got to think of their careers, their bank balances, yadda yadda. But if we keep making deals where there is a door open for them at Wigan if it all goes pear-shaped in those greener pastures, then we give them a safety net and make the decision to leave in the first place even easier. At the same time, we are less able to go looking for really able replacements. Enough's enough for me on that front. I think the original scheme was well-intentioned, but it seems to have backfired. None of the returnees have been any cop. We need to tell Josh that his Wigan days are over.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:09 am
It wouldn't be nice seeing Charnley in another clubs shirt but we simply don't need him.

As for Sutton, I do rate him but he does strike you as a lad who's in a comfort zone at Wigan. I think he has the talent to make it in the NRL but he's clearly got some areas to work on.

Whatever happens with us, we need to reshape that front row. We need a couple of new props and we need to play our best hooker in that position rather then him playing scrum half.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:09 pm
Cruncher wrote:
T But if we keep making deals where there is a door open for them at Wigan if it all goes pear-shaped in those greener pastures, then we give them a safety net and make the decision to leave in the first place even easier. At the same time, we are less able to go looking for really able replacements. Enough's enough for me on that front. I think the original scheme was well-intentioned, but it seems to have backfired. None of the returnees have been any cop. We need to tell Josh that his Wigan days are over.


This, absolutely. Not just in regard to JC, but generally.
