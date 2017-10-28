jonh

Rogues Gallery wrote: Wire would be my bet.





I'd like him back at Wigan but only in place of Burgess given his ability to kick a goal.

Bigredwarrior



jonh wrote: I’d like him back at Wigan but only in place of Burgess given his ability to kick a goal.





Azul

Been told today that Ryan Sutton has signed for an NRL team. I know that's an old rumour but anyone else heard it's done?

Not convinced how big a miss he'll be.



Not convinced how big a miss he’ll be.

I like the lad but question if he packs enough size for me. He'd be fine if we had a big pack but not convinced we'll miss him terribly if he goes?

moto748



I find this hard to swallow. I just can't see him an NRL player. Toyota Cup (or whatever they call it these days), maybe...

jonh

Bigredwarrior wrote: Never in a million years!! I loved Josh when he was with us but he's nowhere near the winger that Burgess is and Burgess has still got an awful lot of improvement in him. That ship has sailed.

For me Burgess was poor last year, plenty of unforced errors in him.



For me Burgess was poor last year, plenty of unforced errors in him.



After a couple of poor years Josh was outstanding in his final year for us, plus he can kick a goal.

jonh

Azul wrote: Been told today that Ryan Sutton has signed for an NRL team. I know that’s an old rumour but anyone else heard it’s done?



Not convinced how big a miss he’ll be.

I like the lad but question if he packs enough size for me. He’d be fine if we had a big pack but not convinced we’ll miss him terribly if he goes?





As long as we can sign a replacement who doesn't drop the ball for no reason twice a match I wouldn't be too worried about that.

Bigredwarrior



jonh wrote: For me Burgess was poor last year, plenty of unforced errors in him.



After a couple of poor years Josh was outstanding in his final year for us, plus he can kick a goal.



As I said, I was a big fan of Charnley when he was with us. Most of his rugby was very good and he scored some belters. He also defended well. I actually felt sorry for him when Shaun Wane publicly slated him and dropped him because I didn't think he deserved to be treated like that. If he needed to be dropped fair enough but the public humiliation was unnecessary.



Burgess played a fair bit out of position last season and I suspect played a fair bit carrying a knock. I'm certain we've not yet seen the best of him yet and when we do, it'll be great to watch.



Burgess played a fair bit out of position last season and I suspect played a fair bit carrying a knock. I'm certain we've not yet seen the best of him yet and when we do, it'll be great to watch.

Just my opinion but taking everything into consideration, age and potential to improve in particular, I'd say Burgess over Charnley is a quite an easy decision.

