jonh wrote:
For me Burgess was poor last year, plenty of unforced errors in him.
After a couple of poor years Josh was outstanding in his final year for us, plus he can kick a goal.
As I said, I was a big fan of Charnley when he was with us. Most of his rugby was very good and he scored some belters. He also defended well. I actually felt sorry for him when Shaun Wane publicly slated him and dropped him because I didn't think he deserved to be treated like that. If he needed to be dropped fair enough but the public humiliation was unnecessary.
Burgess played a fair bit out of position last season and I suspect played a fair bit carrying a knock. I'm certain we've not yet seen the best of him yet and when we do, it'll be great to watch.
Just my opinion but taking everything into consideration, age and potential to improve in particular, I'd say Burgess over Charnley is a quite an easy decision.