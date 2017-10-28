WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:15 pm
jonh User avatar
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wire would be my bet.



I’d like him back at Wigan but only in place of Burgess given his ability to kick a goal.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:26 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
jonh wrote:
I’d like him back at Wigan but only in place of Burgess given his ability to kick a goal.



Never in a million years!! I loved Josh when he was with us but he's nowhere near the winger that Burgess is and Burgess has still got an awful lot of improvement in him. That ship has sailed.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:45 pm
Azul Stevo's Armpit

Been told today that Ryan Sutton has signed for an NRL team. I know that’s an old rumour but anyone else heard it’s done?

Not convinced how big a miss he’ll be.
I like the lad but question if he packs enough size for me. He’d be fine if we had a big pack but not convinced we’ll miss him terribly if he goes?
