|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2579
|
RichieS wrote:
Source within the club...80% sure that Marshall is heading back to Swinton next year on loan, was told last week before holiday. FPN, Gelling and TL will all be at Wigan as players next year and as it stands nearly everyone at the club are unaware of any incomings or departures other than those announced. IL & SW met last week to discuss the squad and both left happy that we are in good shape. An additional coach should be announced before Xmas, expected to be a kicking coach not attacking coach...main objective is to address the injury problems as this is seen as the main contributing factor to our poor season. Recovery sessions, rehab and intensity of sessions are all overhauled. Pre-season starts with a trip to UCLAN.
We are not in good shape! Half a dozen SL teams played better footy than us last season, and those competitors have further strengthened their squads over the close season, something Wigan apparently see no great need for.
And, harsh on Marshall if true.
You know who I feel sorry for? The people who went out and bought Nu'uausala shirts! I'll bet most of them are mouldering at the bottom of a drawer...
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21306
Location: WIGAN
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
We desperately need a top class long and short range kicking game (not to mention a top class goal kicker). Moving Tomkins into the halves doesn't solve any of those problems.
Long range without question but short range, there is no problem whatsoever. There was a stat knocking about somewhere and we scored easily the most try's from kicks close to the opposition line. We force plenty of drop outs as well because George Williams in particular is pinpoint close to the oppositions line.
Ideal world we get a half who can kick from distance but Sam Tomkins and a fit again Escare are far better then what we ran with last year.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 865
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Should have put a punt on Connor who as just signed a new deal at Hull, and a very good goal kicker.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:39 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 684
|
There is something missing from Connor's game what i don't like. I can't put my finger on what it is (maybe size). Not sure where he would play here though tbh
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:02 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1288
Location: Oldham.
|
moto748 wrote:
We are not in good shape! Half a dozen SL teams played better footy than us last season, and those competitors have further strengthened their squads over the close season, something Wigan apparently see no great need for.
And, harsh on Marshall if true.
You know who I feel sorry for? The people who went out and bought Nu'uausala shirts! I'll bet most of them are mouldering at the bottom of a drawer...
You just get the feeling he wants to reduce injuries (obviously) keep near enough a full team, and be more efficient at being negative.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1183
|
Tommy Leuluai looked an out and out hooker in that game for NZ. I thought he was a class above anything he did last season for us.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 827
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Tommy Leuluai looked an out and out hooker in that game for NZ. I thought he was a class above anything he did last season for us.
Sharp passing off the floor, bringing the forwards onto the ball, maybe we could utilise that next season
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:06 pm
|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2742
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
apollosghost wrote:
Sharp passing off the floor, bringing the forwards onto the ball, maybe we could utilise that next season
Providing Wane allows himself or his coaching team to watch the world cup, he might be frightened that they may actually learn something.
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:14 pm
|
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16584
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
|
Sale are about to sign Marland Yard English international winger, with Solomona in one side and Yarde on the other you would assume Josh would be on an outer.
Interesting to see where he would end up, I’d assume back in League.
Last edited by jonh
on Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:01 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30273
|
jonh wrote:
Sale are about to sign Marland Yard English international winger, with Solomona in one side and Yarde on the other you would assume Josh would be on an outer.
Interesting to see where he would end up, I’d assume back in Leage.
Wire would be my bet.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, Cherry_Warrior, exiled Warrior, Finfin, Geoff, hatty, jonh, Majestic-12 [Bot], ricardo07, RichieS, Salty, tedglen and 128 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,948
|1,570
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|