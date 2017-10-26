WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:45 pm
moto748




RichieS wrote:
Source within the club...80% sure that Marshall is heading back to Swinton next year on loan, was told last week before holiday. FPN, Gelling and TL will all be at Wigan as players next year and as it stands nearly everyone at the club are unaware of any incomings or departures other than those announced. IL & SW met last week to discuss the squad and both left happy that we are in good shape. An additional coach should be announced before Xmas, expected to be a kicking coach not attacking coach...main objective is to address the injury problems as this is seen as the main contributing factor to our poor season. Recovery sessions, rehab and intensity of sessions are all overhauled. Pre-season starts with a trip to UCLAN.



We are not in good shape! Half a dozen SL teams played better footy than us last season, and those competitors have further strengthened their squads over the close season, something Wigan apparently see no great need for.

And, harsh on Marshall if true.

You know who I feel sorry for? The people who went out and bought Nu'uausala shirts! I'll bet most of them are mouldering at the bottom of a drawer... :lol:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:25 pm
NickyKiss






Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
We desperately need a top class long and short range kicking game (not to mention a top class goal kicker). Moving Tomkins into the halves doesn't solve any of those problems.


Long range without question but short range, there is no problem whatsoever. There was a stat knocking about somewhere and we scored easily the most try's from kicks close to the opposition line. We force plenty of drop outs as well because George Williams in particular is pinpoint close to the oppositions line.

Ideal world we get a half who can kick from distance but Sam Tomkins and a fit again Escare are far better then what we ran with last year.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:11 am
Ashton Bears






Should have put a punt on Connor who as just signed a new deal at Hull, and a very good goal kicker.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:39 am
Cherry_Warrior




There is something missing from Connor's game what i don't like. I can't put my finger on what it is (maybe size). Not sure where he would play here though tbh
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:02 am
ChrisA






moto748 wrote:
We are not in good shape! Half a dozen SL teams played better footy than us last season, and those competitors have further strengthened their squads over the close season, something Wigan apparently see no great need for.

And, harsh on Marshall if true.

You know who I feel sorry for? The people who went out and bought Nu'uausala shirts! I'll bet most of them are mouldering at the bottom of a drawer... :lol:


You just get the feeling he wants to reduce injuries (obviously) keep near enough a full team, and be more efficient at being negative.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:55 am
Bigredwarrior




Tommy Leuluai looked an out and out hooker in that game for NZ. I thought he was a class above anything he did last season for us.
