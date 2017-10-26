RichieS wrote: Source within the club...80% sure that Marshall is heading back to Swinton next year on loan, was told last week before holiday. FPN, Gelling and TL will all be at Wigan as players next year and as it stands nearly everyone at the club are unaware of any incomings or departures other than those announced. IL & SW met last week to discuss the squad and both left happy that we are in good shape. An additional coach should be announced before Xmas, expected to be a kicking coach not attacking coach...main objective is to address the injury problems as this is seen as the main contributing factor to our poor season. Recovery sessions, rehab and intensity of sessions are all overhauled. Pre-season starts with a trip to UCLAN.

We are not in good shape! Half a dozen SL teams played better footy than us last season, and those competitors have further strengthened their squads over the close season, something Wigan apparently see no great need for.And, harsh on Marshall if true.You know who I feel sorry for? The people who went out and bought Nu'uausala shirts! I'll bet most of them are mouldering at the bottom of a drawer...