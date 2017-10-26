WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:45 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2576
RichieS wrote:
Source within the club...80% sure that Marshall is heading back to Swinton next year on loan, was told last week before holiday. FPN, Gelling and TL will all be at Wigan as players next year and as it stands nearly everyone at the club are unaware of any incomings or departures other than those announced. IL & SW met last week to discuss the squad and both left happy that we are in good shape. An additional coach should be announced before Xmas, expected to be a kicking coach not attacking coach...main objective is to address the injury problems as this is seen as the main contributing factor to our poor season. Recovery sessions, rehab and intensity of sessions are all overhauled. Pre-season starts with a trip to UCLAN.



We are not in good shape! Half a dozen SL teams played better footy than us last season, and those competitors have further strengthened their squads over the close season, something Wigan apparently see no great need for.

And, harsh on Marshall if true.

You know who I feel sorry for? The people who went out and bought Nu'uausala shirts! I'll bet most of them are mouldering at the bottom of a drawer... :lol:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:25 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21302
Location: WIGAN
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
We desperately need a top class long and short range kicking game (not to mention a top class goal kicker). Moving Tomkins into the halves doesn't solve any of those problems.


Long range without question but short range, there is no problem whatsoever. There was a stat knocking about somewhere and we scored easily the most try's from kicks close to the opposition line. We force plenty of drop outs as well because George Williams in particular is pinpoint close to the oppositions line.

Ideal world we get a half who can kick from distance but Sam Tomkins and a fit again Escare are far better then what we ran with last year.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, critch67, Dave K., Dezzies_right_hook, endoman, exiled Warrior, ksm1701, MelbourneWarrior, MollySylphrena, NickyKiss, Shazbaz, ShortArse and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,0722,06076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM