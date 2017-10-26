Tricky Dicky wrote: We don't need to sign any halves. We have two of the best halves in the competition In williams and Tomkins. We simply need to play Escare at 1 Sam and George at halves and Tommy Micky and Powell battling it out for a place at 9.



If we get injuries we have depth to cope with shuffling those players around. Why cant anyone see this

we could have any pick of the best halves in the world, but won't do much without better performances up front. Williams personally had a downturn in form as a result of this, coincidentally right after he signed on as marquee player. i'm reluctant to give him that type of accolade just yet. he is still realising his potential; very early days but there were better halves in SL alone than him in 2017.