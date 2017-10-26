WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:10 am
Madderzahatter





I'd be looking to offload MM or Powell and go for Baptiste. We're crying out for some variety at hooker. Either that or put TL there. Either way, one of our current 9s should probably be moved on imo.
'There's only one code of rugby.'
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:25 am
NickyKiss






Madderzahatter wrote:
I'd be looking to offload MM or Powell and go for Baptiste. We're crying out for some variety at hooker. Either that or put TL there. Either way, one of our current 9s should probably be moved on imo.


It's a tough call to make but for squad balance I wouldn't be against one going. There is no use carrying three experienced hookers in your squad and that's what we're doing currently.

If we could get a hooker plus Nuuausala out of the squad you'd feel we could get the couple of big forwards that we need in.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:35 am
JWarriors




My current feeling is that we will discuss these great ideas until about January .

We will probably sign one more player (a forward at a guess) and go into next year with Tomkins at fullback, Escare as back up. Leuluai still in the halves and all of us on here complaining about it :lol:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:31 am
Bondo



Baptiste has signed for wire as Dwyer's replacement
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:44 pm
NickyKiss






JWarriors wrote:
My current feeling is that we will discuss these great ideas until about January .

We will probably sign one more player (a forward at a guess) and go into next year with Tomkins at fullback, Escare as back up. Leuluai still in the halves and all of us on here complaining about it :lol:



I'd put my house on that being the case but we can dream.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:49 pm
JWarriors




NickyKiss wrote:
I'd put my house on that being the case but we can dream.



Interestingly Leuluai is starting the first match for New Zealand... at hooker :D
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:18 pm
WiganBurt





Tricky Dicky wrote:
We don't need to sign any halves. We have two of the best halves in the competition In williams and Tomkins. We simply need to play Escare at 1 Sam and George at halves and Tommy Micky and Powell battling it out for a place at 9.

If we get injuries we have depth to cope with shuffling those players around. Why cant anyone see this


we could have any pick of the best halves in the world, but won't do much without better performances up front. Williams personally had a downturn in form as a result of this, coincidentally right after he signed on as marquee player. i'm reluctant to give him that type of accolade just yet. he is still realising his potential; very early days but there were better halves in SL alone than him in 2017.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:51 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy






We desperately need a top class long and short range kicking game (not to mention a top class goal kicker). Moving Tomkins into the halves doesn't solve any of those problems.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:39 pm
RichieS





Source within the club...80% sure that Marshall is heading back to Swinton next year on loan, was told last week before holiday. FPN, Gelling and TL will all be at Wigan as players next year and as it stands nearly everyone at the club are unaware of any incomings or departures other than those announced. IL & SW met last week to discuss the squad and both left happy that we are in good shape. An additional coach should be announced before Xmas, expected to be a kicking coach not attacking coach...main objective is to address the injury problems as this is seen as the main contributing factor to our poor season. Recovery sessions, rehab and intensity of sessions are all overhauled. Pre-season starts with a trip to UCLAN.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:41 pm
exiled Warrior






RichieS wrote:
Source within the club...80% sure that Marshall is heading back to Swinton next year on loan, was told last week before holiday. FPN, Gelling and TL will all be at Wigan as players next year and as it stands nearly everyone at the club are unaware of any incomings or departures other than those announced. IL & SW met last week to discuss the squad and both left happy that we are in good shape. An additional coach should be announced before Xmas, expected to be a kicking coach not attacking coach...main objective is to address the injury problems as this is seen as the main contributing factor to our poor season. Recovery sessions, rehab and intensity of sessions are all overhauled. Pre-season starts with a trip to UCLAN.


...and there are none so blind as those that will not see,

same old then, great.
Subject: Message:
   
