Madderzahatter wrote: I'd be looking to offload MM or Powell and go for Baptiste. We're crying out for some variety at hooker. Either that or put TL there. Either way, one of our current 9s should probably be moved on imo.

It's a tough call to make but for squad balance I wouldn't be against one going. There is no use carrying three experienced hookers in your squad and that's what we're doing currently.If we could get a hooker plus Nuuausala out of the squad you'd feel we could get the couple of big forwards that we need in.