Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:45 am
The playing staff are a secondary issue, the bigger issue which must be addressed is the style that we have come to play.

TL doesn’t become a poor player overnight. At the NZ Warriors in 2016 he provided excellent control and a foil for Johnson. TL moved them around the park and allowed Johnson to drift in and out of the game with his line running and off the cuff plays.

If we were to sign Gale whilst I agree he would improve our kicking options hand and goal we still wouldn’t see the best out of him with the one dimensional rugby we play.

All the top halves rely on option runners and the best ones pick the right option to hit from 2 or 3 runners. Our halves generally have 1 option, over and over again.

Our playing roster should be competitive and challenge for honours but it simply will not if we continue to play negative one out rugby.

I’m not saying we don’t need to strengthen however if we don’t change our ethos as a club then regardless of who we sign we will not get the best out of the playing resources at our disposal.
Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, jonh, NickyKiss, Pie Eyed, Rogues Gallery, spartakmixtapes, Sthelens RLFC and 173 guests

