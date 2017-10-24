|
Grimmy wrote:
Shelford gone to Swinton, official. These forwards don't seem to be given a long time to prove themselves. He was captaining the academy in 2016 and being bigged up that pre-season. Suppose it's difficult for him if Wells, Field and Hamlin are now ahead of him though. Do we know if Davies is still with us?
Shelford was always going to be one of those forwards not quite big enough for their position,in the modern game. He has got heart and bags of skill but would never have the time to mature in SL. Did I see that the average age of debut in the NRL is about 25? By that time in Super League if you do not have a starting gig you are surplus to requirements.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:39 pm
Murdoch-Masila confirmed to Warrington
Holy brown stuff, we are falling a long way behind here. Hope to god there are some rather hot irons in the proverbial fire.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:32 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I'd go with you if he'd gone to Cas/Hull/Leeds but Wire finished near the foot of the table and ended up in the middle 8's.
They'll clearly be much improved but 'a long way behind' them I very much doubt.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:39 pm
Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:08 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:16 pm
Do you get the feeling that we are headed for one of those rebuilding years? Even worse it could be a year that causes us to need a rebuilding year.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:26 pm
PM please!!!
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:21 pm
They won't you're right but they won't be light years ahead of us either. There are still some big holes in that Wire side and weaknesses (much like we have some holes) they'll want to fix up.
When you talk about a seven, do you mean us or Wire? You'd think Wires halfback pairing is settled now with Brown and Roberts but who knows. Rugby league looks to be going back to the old days at the minute with business being conducted in the off season rather then mid way through the previous year. It's making the off season far more exciting.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:24 am
NickyKiss wrote:
They won't you're right but they won't be light years ahead of us either. There are still some big holes in that Wire side and weaknesses (much like we have some holes) they'll want to fix up.
When you talk about a seven, do you mean us or Wire? You'd think Wires halfback pairing is settled now with Brown and Roberts but who knows. Rugby league looks to be going back to the old days at the minute with business being conducted in the off season rather then mid way through the previous year. It's making the off season far more exciting.
Going to be a mighty scrap for top 4 next year, that is for sure...if Wakey improve at all on last year we will be seriously battling with Huddersfield, Salford, Catalans and Hull KR to stay out of the bottom four and will Toulouse, Toronto and Leigh all looking good, the qualifiers will be tough. Could be a real defining season for Wigan, a true marker for how compare. I don't believe we have done ourselves any favours flying across the world to kick start the season either but hey-ho, commercial exposure is all that matters.
As much as I enjoy rumours, there has got to be little truth in the Luke Gale arrival, it just makes zero sense without either Williams, Leuluai, Powell, McIllorum, Shorrocks or even Ganson leaving...there is little space on the cap as it is and we have limited options with OOC players so logic just makes it a non-starter. Trading Escare or Tomkins (S), which is all that Cas would really want from us, makes no sense as it leaves us short a full back and overloads us on "halves/hookers".
I said it before and I will stand by it now, our starting 6, 7 and 9 will be GW, TL and MM. Get used to the idea now and it hopefully won't mickey you off so much come February
