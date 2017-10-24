NickyKiss wrote: They won't you're right but they won't be light years ahead of us either. There are still some big holes in that Wire side and weaknesses (much like we have some holes) they'll want to fix up.



When you talk about a seven, do you mean us or Wire? You'd think Wires halfback pairing is settled now with Brown and Roberts but who knows. Rugby league looks to be going back to the old days at the minute with business being conducted in the off season rather then mid way through the previous year. It's making the off season far more exciting.

Going to be a mighty scrap for top 4 next year, that is for sure...if Wakey improve at all on last year we will be seriously battling with Huddersfield, Salford, Catalans and Hull KR to stay out of the bottom four and will Toulouse, Toronto and Leigh all looking good, the qualifiers will be tough. Could be a real defining season for Wigan, a true marker for how compare. I don't believe we have done ourselves any favours flying across the world to kick start the season either but hey-ho, commercial exposure is all that matters.As much as I enjoy rumours, there has got to be little truth in the Luke Gale arrival, it just makes zero sense without either Williams, Leuluai, Powell, McIllorum, Shorrocks or even Ganson leaving...there is little space on the cap as it is and we have limited options with OOC players so logic just makes it a non-starter. Trading Escare or Tomkins (S), which is all that Cas would really want from us, makes no sense as it leaves us short a full back and overloads us on "halves/hookers".I said it before and I will stand by it now, our starting 6, 7 and 9 will be GW, TL and MM. Get used to the idea now and it hopefully won't mickey you off so much come February