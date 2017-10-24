WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:32 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 553
Grimmy wrote:
Shelford gone to Swinton, official. These forwards don't seem to be given a long time to prove themselves. He was captaining the academy in 2016 and being bigged up that pre-season. Suppose it's difficult for him if Wells, Field and Hamlin are now ahead of him though. Do we know if Davies is still with us?

Shelford was always going to be one of those forwards not quite big enough for their position,in the modern game. He has got heart and bags of skill but would never have the time to mature in SL. Did I see that the average age of debut in the NRL is about 25? By that time in Super League if you do not have a starting gig you are surplus to requirements.
Last edited by Levrier on Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:07 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:39 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 677
Murdoch-Masila confirmed to Warrington :shock: :shock: :shock: Holy brown stuff, we are falling a long way behind here. Hope to god there are some rather hot irons in the proverbial fire.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:32 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21295
Location: WIGAN
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Murdoch-Masila confirmed to Warrington :shock: :shock: :shock: Holy brown stuff, we are falling a long way behind here. Hope to god there are some rather hot irons in the proverbial fire.


I'd go with you if he'd gone to Cas/Hull/Leeds but Wire finished near the foot of the table and ended up in the middle 8's.

They'll clearly be much improved but 'a long way behind' them I very much doubt.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:39 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 677
Murdoch-Masila, Roberts, Goodwin and Akauola so far to add to players like Hill, Ratchford, Clark and Brown. Make no mistake, they are finishing nowhere near the bottom next season. I have heard a couple of rumours. One is a ridiculous imminent no.7 to arrive but have been told not to say owt. If it's true though it will be worth the wait. That excites me a lot more than what we may have planned at right centre if what else i have heard is true :cry: :cry: :cry:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:08 pm
Trainman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 624
Like Gale?? I can’t see this happening if I’m being honest however a Cas supporting friend of mine has mentioned that we are in for him a few times in the last week or so.

Also mentioned below

http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/potential ... ker-10525/
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:16 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 553
Do you get the feeling that we are headed for one of those rebuilding years? Even worse it could be a year that causes us to need a rebuilding year.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:26 pm
ksm1701
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 812
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Murdoch-Masila, Roberts, Goodwin and Akauola so far to add to players like Hill, Ratchford, Clark and Brown. Make no mistake, they are finishing nowhere near the bottom next season. I have heard a couple of rumours. One is a ridiculous imminent no.7 to arrive but have been told not to say owt. If it's true though it will be worth the wait. That excites me a lot more than what we may have planned at right centre if what else i have heard is true :cry: :cry: :cry:

PM please!!! :PRAY:
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
