Murdoch-Masila, Roberts, Goodwin and Akauola so far to add to players like Hill, Ratchford, Clark and Brown. Make no mistake, they are finishing nowhere near the bottom next season. I have heard a couple of rumours. One is a ridiculous imminent no.7 to arrive but have been told not to say owt. If it's true though it will be worth the wait. That excites me a lot more than what we may have planned at right centre if what else i have heard is true

'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'



Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.